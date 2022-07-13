Prime Day PS5 games deals are rubbish – but hope is on the horizon

Let's be honest: this year's Prime Day PS5 games deals aren't great. While PlayStation 5 owners like myself were looking forward to bagging a bargain on new PS5 games during Amazon's sale period, the offering is a bit disappointing.

Prime Day deals usually offer one of the best opportunities of the year to pick up blockbuster games at a discount but, this year, the Prime Day PS5 deals aren't quite what we hoped. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

In a time when gaming is becoming increasingly expensive but the cost of living crisis means disposable income is decreasing, I was hoping I could pick up some of 2022's biggest titles at a sizable discount. But, all hope is not lost, as it's likely there will be bigger and better discounts to be had later this year.

The usual suspects

(Image credit: Techland)

This year's Prime Day PS5 game deals are a mix of the usual suspects (I see you Mortal Kombat 11), middling titles and the occasional decent discount on more recent PS5 games.

Marvel's Avengers, for example, is now below £10/$15, which is a decent price for a PS5 title but the game got mixed critical reception that makes it less enticing to pick up. Similarly, Battlefield 2042, which has been plagued with issues since its launch, has dropped to below $20 in the US.

But, as I said, there are some decent discounts to be had. Dying Light 2 is at its lowest price yet in the US and there's £20 off The Quarry in the UK right now.

We've even seen a handful of the biggest PS5 games of the year getting deals. In the UK, Horizon Forbidden West is down £20 and Gran Turismo 7 is down by around £13 while US deals include $10 off Elden Ring and GTA 5 for half price. But these truly noteworthy deals on new PS5 games are few and far between.

Check out some of these deals below:

What's the deal?

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

There's a big reason we're not seeing a bunch of new PS5 games on offer this Prime Day and that's simply due to the number of delays we've seen in recent years.

Where we had expected to have had our hands on the likes of Gotham Knights, Forspoken, Saints Row and even Hogwarts Legacy by now, delays have pushed these titles into later in 2022 and, in some cases, 2023. So while we've been treated to a handful of noteworthy PS5 games this year, there's a big gap in what could have been offered if these games were released on schedule.

But the world is turbulent right now and delays, as a result, are understandable. After all, we want these games to be released at their best, the Cyberpunk 2077 debacle taught us that much.

It's also worth noting that the biggest discounts on PS5 games are usually on Black Friday. By that time several delayed PS5 games will have been released and should be on offer for Amazon's next sales period. So if you're on the fence about picking up some of these deals right now, my advice is to hold off until Black Friday, if you can, for even bigger savings and (likely) more choice.

