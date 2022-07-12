Horror fans rejoice! The Quarry is at its lowest price yet

The Quarry, one of the best horror games of this year, is at its lowest price yet at Amazon right now.

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon has slashed the price of this excellent well... slasher, by $20 in the US and £20 in the UK, meaning you can pick up The Quarry for just $49.99/£44.99 on PS5 and for just under $40/£40 on PS4 and Xbox One right now. Pretty good going given that the star-studded interactive horror was only released in June. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

While we've seen The Quarry get close to this price before, this is officially the lowest we've seen yet, so if you've been waiting to pick up Supermassive Games' latest horror game then now is the perfect time.

Today's best The Quarry Prime Day deals US

(opens in new tab) The Quarry (PS5): $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Quarry (PS5): $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $20

(opens in new tab) The Quarry (PS4): $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Quarry (PS4): $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $20

(opens in new tab) The Quarry (XSX): $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Quarry (XSX): $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $20

(opens in new tab) The Quarry (Xbox One): $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Quarry (Xbox One): $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $20

Today's best The Quarry Prime Day deals UK

(opens in new tab) The Quarry (PS5): £64.99 £44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Quarry (PS5): £64.99 £44.99 at Amazon
Save £20

(opens in new tab) The Quarry (PS4): £59.99 £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Quarry (PS4): £59.99 £39.99 at Amazon
Save £20

(opens in new tab) The Quarry (Xbox One): £59.99 £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Quarry (Xbox One): £59.99 £39.99 at Amazon
Save £20

The Quarry is the latest game from Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games and it easily earned its place on our list of the best horror games.

Reminiscent of Friday the 13th, The Quarry sees you taking control of nine unlucky teenage campers who find themselves struggling to survive unspeakable horrors of all kinds as an impromptu final night of partying goes deathly south. With each camper being hunted by a mysterious evil, whether or not they make it through the night will rely on your quick wits and decision-making. But keeping everyone alive isn't quite as easy as it sounds.

There are plenty of famous faces in this interactive horror, including Ariel Winter, David Arquette, Justice Smith and Ted Raimi, which only adds to those '90s teen slasher vibes.

Still on the fence? Check out our full The Quarry review, where we gave Supermassive's latest offering 4.5 stars and praised it for its "fun characters that are brilliantly acted, a branching narrative that loves to twist the knife and top-shelf visuals make for a game that’s unstoppably thrilling from start to finish".

And if that's not enough spooky fun for you, make sure to check out Amazon's deals on Supermassive's previous offering, House of Ashes, below, which has also received a juicy discount on PS4 and Xbox.

(opens in new tab) The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS4): £24.99 £14.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS4): £24.99 £14.50 at Amazon
Save £10

(opens in new tab) The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (Xbox One): £24.99 £14.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (Xbox One): £24.99 £14.50 at Amazon
Save £10

