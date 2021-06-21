Prime Day Apple Watch deals are particularly great for Series 3 and Series 6

If you've been waiting with bated breath for the Prime Day deals to cut the price of Apple Watch smartwatches to something that's not mind-meltingly expensive, then you're in luck, because that's finally happened.

We're not seeing huge savings across the board for Prime Day Apple Watch deals, but there are two models that have some savings attached to them: the Apple Watch 3 and Apple Watch 6. In both the US and UK, these are the best models for price cuts.

Why the third- and sixth-gen Apple Watches in particular? We've no idea, but who are we to question the unknowable plan of the Prime Day deals. That's just what it is.

In fact, one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen isn't from Amazon at all, but from Walmart's concurrent 'Shmime Shmay' deals (that's not what they're actually called). Obviously, this is only in the US – in the UK, Amazon holds all the cards.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Apple Watch deals on Prime Day in the US

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $169 at Walmart

Save $30 - Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for $169 at the Walmart 'Deals for Days' event. Stock on the Series 3 smartwatch has been particularly difficult to find as of late, so we'd definitely take advantage of this great price if you're looking for an excellent budget device.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - This epic Prime Day deal includes the best-selling Apple Watch 6 on sale for a record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch Series 6 might be the most powerful smartwatch ever released with its new S6 processor, beautiful always-on display, and innovative blood oxygen monitoring features. Note, this sale is only available on the Navy sport band version.

View Deal

Today's best Apple Watch deals on Prime Day in the UK

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS): £199 £169 at Amazon

Save £30 - The several-year-old Apple Watch 3 is down to a really low price thanks to the Prime Day deals, and we've only seen it £2 lower than this before. That's a great price, though bear in mind this is an older (and smaller) smartwatch.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS): £409 £349 at Amazon

Save £60 - The Apple Watch 6 is the newest premium smartwatch from Apple, and this new price is £30 cheaper than we'd previously seen it go. Until the Series 7 model comes out later in 2021, this is the top smartwatch from the company you can buy, and probably the best deal for a while on it too.



View Deal

The Apple Watch 3 is now three years old, but Apple has kept it around as a legacy smartwatch which keeps going lower and lower in price. It won't have all the features of the newest Apple smartwatches, but some people don't need all the cutting-edge tech.

If you do want the newest of the new, though, the Apple Watch 6 has also seen a big price cut. It was launched at the end of 2020, and this is the first time we're seeing substantial reductions in its price - well, substantial for Apple at least.

