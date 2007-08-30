New media player from iRiver 'does it all'

iRiver extended its range of portable multimedia devices today with the launch of the B20 series - a lightweight all-in-one DAB/MP3 player with a large 2.4-inch TFT LCD screen.

The sleek B20 is operated using iRiver's "direct click" screen controls. The player hosts a variety of features including multi-codec video and digital playback, integrated mono speakers, a digital photo album, SD card slot and Flash Lite game support.

Available in 1GB, 2GB or 4GB capacities, the multimedia player supports music in MP3, WMA and OGG Q10 formats and offers up to 27 hours of DAB and FM listening. Its colour screen will support the future roll-out of radio EPG schedules and colour image slideshows within broadcasts, as well.

The B20 has a "super-lightweight" but "robust" build, according to the release from iRiver, while its integrated speakers and headphone jack allow you listen how you want.

An integrated mini-SD card slot enables you to transfer and playback movies and songs as well as import pictures. So there you have it.

Features of the B20:

Easy access with intuitive Direct Click interface

2.4-inch QVGA TFT LCD (260,000Color)

High-sensitivity External Antenna

Supports Mini-SD Card Slot

Plays up to 27 hours(Music)*², 5 hours(Video)*³

Supports music file such as MP3, WMA and OGG Q10

Displays album information of the song currently playing

Dynamic Labeling System/Slideshow/Electronic Program Guide (if service offered)

DMB/DAB recording

FM radio and FM recording reservation

Voice recording / Text Viewer

Photo album + Slide show*4 ck

Movie player*5 / FLASH*6 player + Game

UCI (User Create Interface) Function

Alarm with real-time clock

PodCasting*7 and Audiobook*8 Support

USB 2.0, Ultra fast data transfer

Firmware Upgradeable

MSC/MTP conversion support