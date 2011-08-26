Panasonic FX90, new Wi-Fi enabled compact launched

Panasonic has unveiled a new slim compact camera equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity.

Using the camera, users can post images to Facebook, Flickr, Picasa or YouTube as well as a new service from Panasonic called "Lumix Club". The club allows photographers to compile log-in information for several different social services in it, meaning they don't need to login individually, and can share on different services simultaneously.

While out and about, users can upload images and videos instantly via mobile networks on a smartphone. Panasonic will provide a free, dedicated app (Lumix Link) for both iPhone and Android users. A dedicated wi-fi button on the camera directly opens up a wi-fi connection.

A newly developed Leica DC VARIO-SUMMARIT 24mm wide-angle lens which stops down to f/2.5 is on board the camera, which allows the use of higher shutter speeds in low lighting situations. Anti-blurring mode can be found on the iA mode.

Intelligent Resolution technology is available on the lens, which extends the zoom ratio by approximately 1.3x, maintaining picture quality even when using a digital zoom. This means the standard 5x optical zoom can be virtually extended to 6.5x.

High speed

The camera is equipped with a Venus Engine processor, which is designed to provide low noise images even when used at high ISO sensitivities. Sonic Speed AF and quick-start up times have both been added to make the cameras super quick.

The camera can also record full HD video and high-speed continuous shooting. iA (intelligent Auto) mode includes AF tracking and Mega O.I.S. (optical image stabiliser) is joined by Face Detection, Intelligent Scene Selector and Intelligent Exposure, which are also available in motion image. 5x optical zoom is also available in video recording, while a wind cut function works to block out noise from background wind.

Featuring a touch screen, the camera is also equipped with Touch AF, Touch Zoom and Touch Shutter.

3D photos can be captured in camera by taking 20 panning shots and automatically selecting the two most suitable images, which can be viewed on 3D televisions, photo frames and computers.

The Panasonic FX90 UK release date is set for October, pricing is yet to be confirmed.