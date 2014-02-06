Wozniak pitches an Android iPhone, hell reports zero snowball sightings

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak has suggested a novel way for the company to combat the march of the Android army ... start building Android phones!

Speaking to Wired, the outspoken computing whiz Wozniak said there's nothing keeping Apple from making Android phones that would out-style options from best-selling manufacturers like Samsung.

"There's nothing that would keep Apple out of the Android market as a secondary phone market," he said.

"We could compete very well. People like the precious looks of stylings and manufacturing that we do in our product compared to the other Android offerings. We could play in two arenas at the same time."

Being Steve Wozniak

Naturally, there's no chance of that ever happening unless things take a serious turn for the worst at Cupertino, or Eric Schmidt totally Malkovich's Tim Cook. It's also unlikely the brazen statement will bother too many folks at Infinite Loop.

Wozniak, whose only real involvement with Apple these days is collecting his dividends cheques, is known for his occasional jaunts to the other side of the tracks when it comes to toeing the company line.

In the past, he's urged Apple to bring iTunes to Android, criticised the new range of iPads, asserted that the iPhone had fallen behind the competition and called Windows Phone 'more beautiful' than iOS.

Beyond his latest wind up, Woz was super positive about the company's recent times, refusing to criticise the company's decision for the slow bleed of new iPhone features, amid Samsung's desire to cram their handsets with everything but the kitchen sink.

"If you have something really good, don't change it; don't screw it up. You pick up a Samsung phone and say, 'Smile' and it takes a picture, but how much innovation is that? That's just throwing in a lot of features," he said.