Windows Phone 7.5 Mango update 'the next week or two'

Microsoft has confirmed its Windows Phone 7.5 Mango update will start appearing on handsets "in the next week or two".

The computing giant made the announcement on its Windows Team Blog, explaining that because of recent speculation about a possible Windows Phone 7.5 Mango release date that it wanted to set the record straight.

"For months, we and dozens of our partner companies have been laying the groundwork for the Windows Phone 7.5 update – and making solid progress," said the blog.

"As a result, we now expect to start rolling it out in the next week or two. At that time, we'll also refresh the Where's My Phone Update? table to reflect the worldwide rollout status."

Steer clear of homebrew releases

Microsoft also explained that while there are leaked copies doing the rounds, it is best they aren't used on your handset.

"This also seems like a good time to caution against installing unofficial or leaked copies of Windows Phone software," the blog continued.

"During the official Windows Phone 7.5 update process, every Windows Phone will also receive software from the handset manufacturer.

"This matched and paired firmware has been painstakingly tuned so your phone – and apps – work with all the new features of Windows Phone 7.5. Since your phone requires the proper firmware to function as designed, my advice is simple: steer clear of bootleg updates and homebrew tools."

Microsoft also notes that you will need to update the installer on your computer to receive the Windows Phone 7.5 Mango update.

