LG ready to unveil quad core powerhouse at MWC

LG is lining up two big feature handsets for launch at MWC 2012, as it tries to make in-roads early on in the smartphone market this year.

The LG X3 is first up, storming in with its quad-core processor and huge 4.7-inch screen and the LG CX2, which will attempt to win us over to life in the third dimension.

The LG X3 will be taking on the next generation of mobile phones to be released this year, such as the HTC Edge, Samsung Galaxy S3 and iPhone 5.

We reckon quad-core is going to be the big thing this year, with HTC and LG leading the way early doors. It's thought that the X3 will pack the latest Tegra 3 chipset from nVidia, but this has not been confirmed.

Where's the beef?

Rumoured to house a 4.7-inch HD display (1280x720), 16GB of internal memory, rear 8MP and front-facing 1.3MP cameras in a body less than 9mm in depth, the LG XE certainly has the making of a great phone on paper.

It will ship with Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich), 802.11 b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, NFC and a 2000mAh battery, which should keep you going go hours.

In a bid to convert the masses to 3D, LG are having another bash at glasses free displays, with a replacement to its Optimus 3D, currently code named the LG CX2.

It's rumoured to have a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 8GB of internal memory and the same screen size and resolution (4.3-inch WVGA display) as its predecessor.

However it's been reported the screen will be brighter, thanks to the inclusion of a NOVA display in the CX2. Dual 5MP cameras will feature on the back and it will house the same WiFi, Bluetooth and NFC gubbins as the XE, but sadly it will only be running Android Gingerbread out of the box.

We will be keeping an eye on both of these handsets at MWC in Barcelona and will bring you the latest news on them when it breaks.

