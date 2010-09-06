LG announces one-touch mobile to DNLA tech

LG has announced what it is calling a 'major breakthrough in mobile and home convergence' with the electronics giant introducing a new technology to share multimedia files from LG's new Windows Phone 7 handset the Optimus 7 to all DNLA devices.

The LG Optimus 7 will be able to move content to their home DNLA setup with 'a simple finger flick' according to LG.

"This preinstalled feature allows users to send files directly from the phone's media galleries, without having to leave for another application," explains LG's release.

Flick files

"The phone will automatically display compatible devices in the same Wi-Fi zone and let users literally flick media files to the targeted device," it continues.

"Users can transfer multimedia saved on their phones -- 720p HD videos, high-resolution photos and high-quality music files -- wirelessly to their TV or home theater system.

The file-sharing technology will be embedded in the LG Optimus 7 smartphone, which will be released in the last quarter of this year and tote Microsoft's eagerly-anticipated Windows Phone 7 OS.

Empowering users

"This unique feature is a direct response to the growing need for technologies that empower users to share multimedia content across electronic devices," said Mr. Seong-jin Park, Vice President of Mobile Handset R&D Center at LG Electronics Inc.

"LG Optimus 7 smartphones will be at the centre of a complete entertainment experience, representing LG's leadership in mobile convergence."