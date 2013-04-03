iPhone 5S production begins this quarter, looks to summer release

Like clockwork, Apple is rumoured to begin production of the iPhone 5S over the next three months.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the next iPhone will look very similar to the iPhone 5, something we're not particularly surprised to hear.

The next handset is expected to be unveiled as the 5S, keeping to Apple's usual behaviour of releasing a mid-generation model. The iPhone 5S release date is set to be late in 2013.

Though we don't expect any drastic evolutions from the iPhone 5, we'll likely see a better processor and more powerful camera.

The next version of iOS is also expected to appear around mid-year and will be the first overseen by Apple's British designer, Sir Jonathan Ive (though we hear it might be running a bit behind schedule)

With Samsung gearing up for the release of its recently-unveiled Galaxy S4, Apple will no doubt be feeling the pressure to get its next phone out on the market as soon as possible. Interestingly, it's likely that initial designs of the iPhone 5S will have begun under the watchful eye of Steve Jobs.

Cheaper model incoming

Another device we're expecting from Apple is its cheaper iPhone - aka the iPhone mini - which is will offer a slightly more stripped-down option to Apple's flagship device.

The phone is said to have a 4-inch screen, just like the iPhone 5, and will reportedly land in a range of fancy new colours, breaking away from Apple's traditional black-and-white approach to design.

The WSJ's sources say that the diminutive device will also launch around the middle of this year - but as this is less of a certainty, we'd apply a dash of salt if we were you.