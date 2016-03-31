Update to iOS 9.3.1 fixes those nasty link-tapping Safari bugs

Apple gave us a lot of reasons to update to iOS 9.3, like the sleep-aiding Night Shift mode, but now it's encouraging everyone to do it all again today with iOS 9.3.1.

You won't find new front-facing features here, but there's at least one critical bugs solved, and it's an important one for users experiencing iOS 9.3 problems.

Specifically, iOS 9.3.1 fixes a newly discovered issue in which Apple's operating system would become unresponsive after tapping on links in Safari and other apps, according to 9to5Mac.

Opening up a brand new iPad Air 9.7 and iPhone SE doesn't mean you escape from updating, either. Both the new phone and tablet are pre-installed with the week-old iOS 9.3 software.

iOS 9.3.1 not a surprise

The fact that Apple is already issuing an update like iOS 9.3.1 isn't a surprise, as its major software refreshes have never been completely bug-free, especially iOS 8.

However, the company should be getting better at eliminating widespread problems like this because it does months of beta testing among developers and the wider public if they sign up.

There's hope that Apple's track record will continue to improve as beta tests continue. We're fully expecting the company to launch iOS 10 beta at its WWDC keynote in June for that very reason.