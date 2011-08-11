HTC partners with Beats by Dr Dre to clean up mobile audio

HTC has announced a new partnership with Beats by Dr Dre, the fruits of which will be a range of smartphones with integrated Beats sound innovations later this year.

The 'strategic investment' on HTC's part will likely have cost the company a fair chunk of cash, with $300 million apparently the agreed sum for a 51 per cent stake in Beats Electronics.

Aside from enjoying the significant cash injection, Beats wants to improve the quality of digital music according to chairman Jimmy Iovine.

"For Beats by Dr. Dre, this represents a critical step in our continued mission to clean up the destruction of audio caused by the digital revolution; and reengineer how sound is delivered so that the consumer feels the music the way that the artist intended," he said.

Peter Chou, HTC's CEO, thinks the partnership will "provide customers with unbeatable sound on HTC phones."

The first HTC handsets with Beats by Dr Dre will arrive in the autumn, just in time to sneak their way onto your Christmas wishlist.