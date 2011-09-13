HTC dominates UK Android handsets

More than half of the Android phones in the UK are from HTC, according to the latest ComScore data, with the Taiwanese giant pushing Samsung into a distant second place.

ComcScore's MobiLens research into the five biggest European markets provides an insight into the UK market share enjoyed by major handset manufacturers.

Almost 20 million Android handsets are being used in those countries (UK, Spain, France, Italy Germany), with the UK the biggest market with 6.3 million users.

HTC tops the chart with a whopping 50.9 per cent of the market, with Samsung on 21.6 per cent.

Best of the rest

Sony Ericsson has a significant portion of the remainder (14.2%) with LG taking 3.5 per cent and Motorola 2.1 per cent.

Those figures suggest that HTC has provided in excess of 3.2 million handsets in the UK, with Samsung on around 1.3 million and Sony Ericsson on 894,000.

That leaves LG with around 220,000 and Moto on slightly over 132,000.

Interestingly, other major European nations tell a very different story. France has Samsung holding top spot with 42.3 per cent of its market, and the Korean company is also top in Italy, Germany and Spain.