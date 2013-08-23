Geocaching with your Samsung GALAXY S4 or GALAXY Note 8.0

Geocaching is a fun and popular activity, but you need a good GPS device to get the most out of it. Apart from that, all you need is a sense of adventure, and the Samsung GALAXY S4 or Note 8.0 can do the rest, offering all the tools you need for a day of treasure-hunting fun.

For the uninitiated, geocaching is an activity where participants seek out hidden containers, known as caches, using GPS coordinates.

Using the GPS on your Samsung GALAXY S4 or Note 8.0, you'll find you have the perfect tools to find and place hidden geocaches either in your local area, or further away if you're feeling particularly adventurous.

One eye on the map, the other on the prize

Wherever you live, there's sure to be a geocache hidden nearby, and the GALAXY S4 and Note 8.0 both offer fantastic navigation functionality that will help with much more than just getting you from A to B.

What's more, both devices offer real convenience – you can search, log and take notes all in one place, meaning you can leave everything else at home.

Super screens

The GALAXY Note 8.0 gives you the full picture

Getting an overview of the caches in your area couldn't be clearer thanks to the GALAXY S4's 5-inch Full HD Super AMOLED screen, which ensures you've always got a crystal clear picture wherever you are.

The Note 8.0 offers an even bigger look at what's going on with its 8-inch WXGA TFT display, and the S Pen means that logging your caches and taking notes is even easier for those who prefer the added precision.

Multitasking while geocaching

You don't have to skip from app to app - view two at a time

There's a good chance that you'll be using a range of different applications while out and about, and with the GALAXY S4 and Note 8.0 both offering Samsung's Multi Window feature, you'll be able to keep two apps running alongside one another.

With two apps sharing the screen space, you can keep one eye on the map, while checking out the important details on your browser with the other.

And what with the GALAXY S4's 1.9GHz Quad-Core processor and the GALAXY Note 8.0's 1.6GHz Quad-Core processor, you can be sure that your phone or tablet has plenty of horsepower to keep things ticking over smoothly when you're jumping between various applications.

App companions

Geocaching is the official app, but there are others out there too

Thanks to the wide selection of geocaching apps for Android, you've got plenty of tools to choose from.

Groundspeak Inc's Geocaching app, which costs £6.99, is particularly popular among Android users, and it helps you search, find and log your caches in one handy place.

The c:geo app meanwhile, is a popular unofficial option that also offers caches on a live map – and best of all, it's absolutely free.

Using these apps you can discover the size of the cache, how many people have discovered it before you, when it was hidden, and what might be inside it.

Resisting the elements

The GALAXY S4 Active has nothing to fear from the great outdoors

For the more intrepid adventurer, the Samsung GALAXY S4 Active is the explorer's perfect companion with its waterproof and dustproof design.

The S4 Active was created with the outdoors in mind, so whether you're caught in a rainstorm while scavenging in the city, or searching for buried treasure on the beach, you can be sure that your device is more than up to the task.

The S4 Active also offers the same speedy processor found in the original GALAXY S4, up to 64GB of expandable memory, and 4G LTE connectivity, so you won't be skimping on the power to pay for the extra protection.

Long-life battery

The S4 battery - built to carry you through

Having a long battery life is important when you're on the geocaching trail, especially as you'll likely find yourself switching between apps and maps quite frequently.

Luckily, the Samsung GALAXY S4 and Note 8.0 both offer long-lasting battery life that promises to see you through to the end, so you'll have plenty of juice for the hunt – and for finding your way home safely when you're done.