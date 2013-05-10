Galaxy S4 follow-up leaks abound as Active, Zoom pop up again

Two new Samsung Galaxy S4 variants are likely on their way, if recent clues are anything to go by.

Both the Galaxy S4 Active and the Galaxy S4 Zoom have appeared with increased frequency lately, and two new leaks this week suggest that the new S4 models could arrive soon.

For one thing, the Twitter account @evleaks, infamous for countless data drips, claimed yesterday that the rugged Samsung Galaxy S4 Active will release on AT&T with the model number SGH-I537.

In addition, the Galaxy S4 Zoom (model number SM-C101) popped up in a listing on the website of the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, a leaky organization that only days ago listed another unannounced device that may turn out to be LG's Optimus G2.

Active Zoom

Unwired View counts the Bluetooth SIG listing as proof of the S4 Zoom's existence, though we'll wait for an official Samsung announcement before judging either way.

We've asked the Korean company to comment on these latest leaks, and will provide an update with any new information.

The Galaxy S4 Zoom is rumored to resemble the S4 mini, with at least one key difference: a 16-megapixel camera with optical zoom that will help it compete with Nokia's PureView-equipped smartphones, like the just-revealed Lumia 928.

Previously the most recent S4 Zoom rumor claimed that the S4 variant will ship in June in black and white colors.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S4 Active is rumored to be more durable and rugged, and possibly even waterproof.

Are these devices for real? Naturally, only Samsung knows for sure, but we'll keep an eye out for more signs of validity.

Be sure to check out our in-depth Galaxy S4 review below: