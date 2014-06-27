Galaxy F spotted with Samsung's typical gold treatment

The Samsung Galaxy F is shaping up to be one of the company's worst kept secret yet and now we've gotten what looks to be a finalized product image of the device in gold.

Courtesy of industry insider @evleaks, this latest full-frontal look at the Galaxy F in a color the serial tipster calls "glowing gold."

As with previous photos we can see the phone will feature a metalic band along its sides, which also stretch around to the handset's backside. Along with the gold band we also get a clearer look at the Galaxy F's thinner screen bezel, especially on the sides where it seems to measure less than two-millimeters.

'Glowing gold' (credit: @evleaks)

The last bit of information we can extract from this new image is the Galaxy F will come with a dotted front face where as the Galaxy S5 has a completely clear plastic complexion.

Full metal jacket

While it might seem like the Galaxy F is just a slightly sized up version of the Galaxy S5 with a 5.3-inch screen the rumored device could be Samsung's first metal encased smartphone.

Additionally the device is said to feature a quad-HD display joining the small club of beyond 1080p devices including the LG G3.

The device has also been rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor, 3GB of RAM, and Android 4.4.3 KitKat. It may also have a 16.3MP rear camera with built-in optical image stabilization and a 2.1MP front facing snapper.

Overall a device very much targeted to steal the QHD, higher-spec lighting from the LG G3. It's also very likely Samsung is future proofing this high-end model with supposed specs like LTE-Advanced support to face off with Apple's upcoming iPhone 6.