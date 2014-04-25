Elop: 'The possibilities are endless' now that Microsoft and Nokia are one

The Microsoft buyout of Nokia's devices and services divisions is done and dusted.

Stephen Elop may not have bagged the top spot as CEO of Microsoft, but he's not letting that get him down. The ex-Nokia leader has written an open letter thanking Nokia's fans and generally opining about how great everything will be from now on.

He also reiterated Microsoft's commitment to the Nokia Lumia range of Windows Phone handsets, as well as feature phones in the Asha family and the Android-based Nokia X range.

One love

Read the full letter below:

"Six months ago, we announced our plans to bring the best of Microsoft and Nokia Devices and Services business together," he writes.

"Today is an exciting day as we join the Microsoft family, and take the first, yet important, step in our long-term journey.

"At our core, we are passionate about building technology that will change the world. From the early vision of Microsoft of placing a PC in every home and on every desk, to Nokia connecting billions of people through mobile devices, we have empowered generations. But we could not have achieved any of this without our fans around the world.

"Your support has created strong momentum for Nokia Lumia smartphones and they continue to grow in popularity around the world. Last year alone, the awards, accolades and fan-generated rave reviews offered proof of the growing number of champions for our phones and tablets.

"And we are committed to continuing our support for feature phones, the Asha family, and the Nokia X family of devices, announced at the Mobile World Congress in February.

"Whether you want to read more, capture more, watch more, listen more or get more done, Nokia mobile devices have been and are your go-to choice.

"As Microsoft and Nokia Devices and Services come together as an expanded family, we will unify our passion, dedication and commitment to bringing you the best of what our joint technologies have to offer.

"Together, we can connect and empower people with one experience for everything in their life in a world where it is mobile first and cloud first.

"From today onwards, the possibilities are endless. As now, we're one!"