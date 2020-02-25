Oppo straight up confirms the Find X2 screen will match the Samsung Galaxy S20's

We don't know that much about the Oppo Find X2 (other than that it will launch on March 6), but we do have one big steaming piece of information, direct from the company itself.

Oppo Vice President Brian Shen, who often talks very candidly about Oppo's new tech on his Twitter account, just tweeted an image which you can see below, revealing some of the upcoming Find X2's screen specs.

Along with a faint image of the phone, with a thin bezel and no visible front-facing camera, the image states the device will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3K screen.

Those are some impressive specs, as few smartphones have screen refresh rates as snappy as 120Hz, and most flagships only have around 2K resolution (although some, like the Sony Xperia 1 II, have gone up to 4K resolution).

As the headline suggests, these specs match the Samsung Galaxy S20 line, and the most premium of the line, the Galaxy S20 Ultra, has had its display dubbed the best on a smartphone.

That means the Oppo Find X2 could rival the Galaxy S20 series in terms of screen quality when it launches on March 6, (which is, co-incidentally, the release date of the S20 series in most parts of the world). The Find X2 could even, theoretically, have the best display on a phone in the world.

Still, there's more to a screen than just its resolution and refresh rate, and we can't say for certain whether one display is better than the other when we simply know two specs of one of the screens – we'll have to test both to come up with a decisive verdict.

TechRadar will be on the ground at the March 6 launch event to bring you all the news, reviews and analysis about the Oppo Find X2 and whatever else the company has in store.