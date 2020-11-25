Oppo Reno 5 Pro listing suggests it’s coming soon with a battery upgrade

Oppo has made some of the best mid-range smartphones in recent years, and even some top flagships, with the Oppo Find X2 Pro currently sitting in a top-five position in our best smartphone ranking. If you’re after more Oppo goodness you might not have long to wait, as it looks like the Oppo Reno 5 Pro could be launching soon.

That’s because a phone with a model number linked to that handset has been spotted on TENAA (a Chinese certification agency) by Nashville Chatter, and that’s a place that phones usually appear close to release.

Beyond suggesting that the Oppo Reno 5 Pro is real and on the way soon, this listing also reveals some specs, with mention of a 6.55-inch screen and a 2,125mAh battery.

Two is better than one

2,125mAh might sound small for a battery, but as GSMArena points out this is likely just one of the two cells needed to power the 65W charging expected on the phone. Assuming the other cell is the same size, we’re probably looking at a 4,250mAh capacity in total.

The listing also includes dimensions of 158.7 x 73.2 x 7.6mm, which would make the Oppo Reno 5 Pro very similar in size to the 159.6 x 72.5 x 7.6mm Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G, which it’s the successor to.

The 6.55-inch screen size is also the same as the Reno 4 Pro 5G, but the battery listed here would likely be bigger, as the Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G has a 4,000mAh one.

We don’t know much else about the Oppo Reno 5 Pro, but based on its predecessor it will probably have a curved screen and upper mid-range power. As soon as we learn more we’ll let you know.