Oppo Find X5: release date, price, specs and everything you need to know

The Oppo Find X5 has been unveiled and it wasn’t alone, with the Oppo Find X5 Pro and Oppo Find X5 Lite also getting announced.

As a result, we now have full details of all three phones, and have even gone hands-on with one of them.

Below then you’ll find everything you need to know about the Oppo Find X5 range, including the release date, prices, specs, and every other key detail.

The Oppo Find X5 range was announced on February 24, and all three phones will be up for pre-order in the UK on March 10, with a March 24 release date. However, we’re not expecting to see these phones in the US, and there’s no word yet on Australian availability.

As for the price, the Oppo Find X5 costs £749 (around $1000 / AU$1,400), while the Oppo Find X5 Pro costs £1,049 (roughly $1,400 / AU$1,960), and the Oppo Find X5 Lite is £419 (approximately $560 / AU$780).

For reference, the Oppo Find X3 Pro launched for £1,099 / AU$1,699 (about $1,500), so the top model this year is marginally cheaper, but it’s still priced in line with the iPhone 13 Pro, so it’s far from cheap overall.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is an expensive handset (Image credit: Future)

Design

The Oppo Find X5 and the Oppo Find X5 Pro look superficially similar, with both having a gently curved rear in white or black and a similarly shaped camera bump, but look closer and you’ll see that on the Oppo Find X5 Pro this bump curves smoothly and seamlessly out of the rear, while on the standard model it’s a separate thing.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro also has a ceramic finish, while the Find X5 uses frosted matte glass. The Find X5 Pro also stands out through being IP68 certified for dust and water resistance, which the other two models aren’t.

The Oppo Find X5 Lite is the real odd one out here though, as it has a completely different (and more conventionally rectangular) camera design, and what Oppo describes as “the industry’s first-ever LDI (Laser Direct Imaging)-processed design.” This leads to shimmering patterns on the rear.

Image 1 of 3 An Oppo Find X5 (Image credit: Oppo) Image 2 of 3 An Oppo Find X5 Pro (Image credit: Oppo) Image 3 of 3 An Oppo Find X5 Lite (Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Find X5 Lite comes in a choice of Starlight Black or Startrails Blue shades, and it has a flat screen (where the other two are curved), and a larger bottom bezel. However, all three phones have a punch-hole camera in the top left corner of their screens.

As for their dimensions and weight, the Oppo Find X5 is 160.3 x 72.6 x 8.7mm and 196g, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm and 218g, and the Oppo Find X5 Lite is 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.81mm and 173g.

Display

Starting at the top of the range, the Oppo Find X5 Pro has a 6.7-inch 1440 x 3216 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and tough Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. It has a pixel density of 525 pixels per inch, a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, support for HDR10+, and a remarkably high touch sampling rate of up to 1,000Hz.

The standard Oppo Find X5 meanwhile has a 6.55-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus, and a pixel density of 402 pixels per inch. So it’s a bit smaller and lower resolution, but otherwise similar, though we don’t have quite as many details of this screen.

Finally, there’s the Oppo Find X5 Lite, which has a 6.43-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5, and a pixel density of 409 pixels per inch. Quite a step down then, and this screen is also flat, while the other two are curved at the edges.

An Oppo Find X5 Pro (Image credit: Future)

Camera

The Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro are similar on the camera front, as both have a 50MP main camera, along with a 13MP f/2.4 telephoto (offering 2x optical zoom), and a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide with a 110-degree field of view.

However, the main sensor appears to differ between these two phones, with the Oppo Find X5 Pro’s having an f/1.7 aperture, while the Find X5’s has an f/1.8 aperture. The Pro also has better stabilization on this lens.

Both phones additionally have a 32MP f/2.4 front-facing camera, and both phones can shoot video in up to 4K quality at 30fps. They also offer an assortment of modes, such as pro mode and a long exposure mode.

An Oppo Find X5 (Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Find X5 Lite has a less impressive setup, with a 64MP f/1.7 main sensor, an 8MP f/2.3 ultra-wide, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. Its video recording abilities top out at 4K quality at 30fps, but it does also have a 32MP f/2.4 selfie camera, like the pricier models.

Battery

All of these phones fare quite well for battery, at least on paper. The Oppo Find X5 Pro sounds the best though, with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The standard Oppo Find X5 has a slightly smaller 4,800mAh battery, but it still offers 80W charging and 10W reverse wireless charging, with wireless charging being a bit slower at 30W.

Then there’s the Oppo Find X5 Lite, which has a 4,500mAh battery, 65W charging, and no wireless charging.

An Oppo Find X5 Pro (Image credit: Future)

Specs and features

One of the biggest differences between these phones is their chipset, as this isn’t like the iPhone 13 range or the Samsung Galaxy S22 range where every model uses the same one.

Only the Oppo Find X5 Pro uses a truly top-end chipset, namely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is arguably the best chipset available for Android phones right now.

The standard Oppo Find X5 uses last year’s equivalent, the Snapdragon 888, while the Oppo Find X5 Lite uses the MediaTek Dimensity 900. The former of those is a great chipset, but it’s a year old, while the latter is a more mid-range choice.

For RAM, you get 12GB along with 256GB of storage in the Oppo Find X5 Pro in the UK. There is also a model with 8GB of RAM, or one which ups the storage to 512GB, but it’s not clear where these will be available.

The Oppo Find X5 meanwhile comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the UK (with 12GB and 256GB models available in some regions), and the Oppo Find X5 Lite also has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with no other options available anywhere. You also get a microSD card slot in the Oppo Find X5 Lite, but not in the others.

Other specs and features include 5G and an under-display fingerprint scanner for all three models, with the top two running Android 12, while the Oppo Find X5 Lite is stuck on Android 11.