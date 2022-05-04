OnePlus 10 Ultra could be even more powerful than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the best smartphone you can buy right now, but it might not be for long, as we keep hearing rumors of a OnePlus 10 Ultra, and the latest leak suggests it could have Samsung’s phone beat.

According to Yogesh Brar (a leaker with a reasonable track record) the OnePlus 10 Ultra has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset. That would be an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found in some versions of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and would also almost certainly be better than the Exynos 2200 that Samsung uses for it elsewhere.

But that’s not all. Brar also claims that OnePlus is focusing on the cameras, and in a reply to a tweet that mentioned a 5x periscope zoom lens Brar said that they “can confirm periscope right now.”

Presumably that means a 5x periscope rather than just a periscope in general, but either way that would be an upgrade on the 3.3x telephoto zoom offered by the OnePlus 10 Pro.

5x still wouldn’t be a match for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 10x zoom of course, but it would be closer than most phones get, and coupled with a more powerful chipset if this leak is accurate.

Brar adds that the OnePlus 10 Ultra is entering the “testing phase” and that it will land in August or September – right in time to compete with the iPhone 14 line.

If that sounds like too much phone for you, Brar also claims that we’ll see a standard OnePlus 10 (which has also previously been rumored). There’s no launch timing given for this, but apparently it will have either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or a comparable MediaTek Dimensity 9000, depending on region.

Just a few years ago we’d only see at most a few handsets a year from OnePlus, but if these rumors are right, we’re going to see at least four models in the OnePlus 10 line alone (with the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10R having already landed).

Then there’s the even bigger OnePlus Nord line, from which we’ve seen the OnePlus Nord CE 2, the Nord CE 2 Lite and the OnePlus Nord N20 5G already this year, and are expecting the OnePlus Nord 2T. And then of course there’s the China-only OnePlus Ace.

We wouldn’t be surprised if there are other 2022 OnePlus phones in the works too, so if you’re a OnePlus fan you’ve got a whole lot of handsets to choose from.

