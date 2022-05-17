New Thor: Love and Thunder image confirms big link to Moon Knight

Audio player loading…

Spoilers follow for Moon Knight, as well as possible spoilers for Thor 4 and Black Panther 2.

A new image for Thor: Love and Thunder has confirmed how the upcoming Marvel movie ties into Moon Knight and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The photograph, which was uploaded to Disney's official image database on Monday, May 16, shows Natalie Portman's Jane Foster/Mighty Thor taking a seat alongside Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie. It's unclear where the duo are exactly (we'll get onto this in a bit), but this new location isn't the biggest surprise that this Thor 4 image holds.

Look at the bottom right of the picture and you'll notice another character in what appears to be a panther-like costume. In our opinion, this is none other than Bast, the Egyptian god who has ties to Moon Knight and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Check out the image below:

Bast is set to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

For the uninitiated, Bast is part of the Ennead, the group of Egyptian gods we were introduced to in Moon Knight's Disney Plus live-action series. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Bast is also the goddess who led the first Black Panther – Bashenga – to the Heart-Shaped Herb, the source of the Black Panther's superpowers.

Marvel movie insiders have previously claimed that Bast would appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, but this is the first confirmed sighting of the Panther God in the Norse god's fourth solo film.

Well, Bast's avatar at least. According to The Cosmic Circus, Akosia Sabet (Clickbait) has been cast as Bastet in the Marvel Phase 4 project, and it seems like it's Sabet who's seated in front of Portman's Jane Foster/Mighty Thor.

In Marvel comics (and Egyptian mythology), Bastet and Bast are interchangeable names for the Egyptian goddess. It may be, though, that Marvel Studios has decided to use Bast to refer to the goddess herself, and Bastet as the name of her human avatar, to avoid confusing audiences when the film is released.

It isn't too long of a wait before we'll find out for sure anyway. Thor: Love and Thunder will bolt exclusively into theaters worldwide on July 8.

Analysis: will Thor 4 introduce the Parliament of Pantheons?

Zeus is one of a number of gods who may appear in Thor 4. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Given that Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher – Thor: Love and Thunder's main villain – will be on a quest to rid the MCU of its mythical beings, it's obvious why Bast would make an appearance in the superhero flick. She's a goddess, after all, so she'll want to ensure that Gorr's vengeful crusade is swiftly brought to an end.

Bast isn't the only one who should be afraid, too. From Norse gods including Thor, Valkyrie, and now the Mjolnir-wielding Jane Foster, to Greek Gods – Russell Crowe portrays Zeus in Thor 4, as we saw in the film's teaser trailer – Gorr is out to get them all. It would make sense, then, that the MCU's various gods would meet in person to discuss plans to stop Gorr.

What better place to connect in such dire times, then, than the Parliament of Pantheons? In the comics, the Parliament of Pantheons is an intergovernmental organization where gods from across the Marvel universe congregate. It's here where they discuss all manner of topics, including peace and moderation of the realms that they rule. It made its first appearance in a Thor comic – December 2012's Thor: God of Thunder #3 – so it would be a nice touch if the Parliament of Pantheons makes its MCU debut in a Thor solo flick.

With someone as powerful as Gorr gunning for each of them, it would be folly for the MCU's gods not to meet and chat about ways to halt his revenge-filled killing spree. The Parliament of Pantheons is as good a place as any to hold those discussions – and this is why we think Valkyrie, Jane Foster, and Bastet are all seen in the same room as one another in the image that Disney has released.

Sure, the trio could be taking a seat on the council of New Asgard, i.e. the new home for Asgardians on earth following the events of Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. It wouldn't make sense, though, for Bastet to have a place on New Asgard's council, hence why we think she's a member of the Parliament of Pantheons alongside Valkyrie and Jane Foster. Either way, we'll know for sure in less than two months time.

For more Marvel-based content, read up on Disney accidentally revealing the release date for She-Hulk on Disney Plus.