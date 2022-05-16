Netflix's star-studded The Gray Man isn't out yet and it's already becoming a trilogy

Audio player loading…

Despite reports that Netflix is looking to cut down on spending amid huge subscriber loss, the streaming service is going all in on its star-studded blockbuster The Gray Man, which is its most expensive film to date.

As revealed in Empire Magazine's Summer 2022 issue (and then posted online by the BestOfChrisEvans Twitter account), the $200 million action thriller is getting both a prequel and a sequel, which suggests the streaming giant is pretty confident that it's got a winner on its hands.

It sure has the right team involved – The Gray Man is directed by The Russo Brothers (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame), and stars Ryan Gosling (The Nice Guys), Chris Evans (Captain America: The First Avenger), Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) and Billy Bob Thornton (Sling Blade).

The Gray Man prequel and sequel: here's what we know

Empire writes that The Gray Man's prequel is to be written by Deadpool duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and will focus on the Lloyd Hansen character played by Evans.

Meanwhile, its sequel will be a more straightforward affair following Gosling's Sierra Six character, and "is currently being outlined" by regular Russo writer Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote all three Captain America films, along with Avengers: Infinity and Endgame.

As per Netflix's official synopsis, The Gray Man of the title refers to CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), aka, Sierra Six, a "highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death" who is now the target of Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a "former cohort at the CIA who will stop at nothing to take him out."

Given that Evans will headline the prequel and Gosling will star in the sequel, it now seems pretty obvious which CIA operative will come out on top in The Gray Man. Of course, we won't know for sure until the highly anticipated film drops on Netflix on July 22.