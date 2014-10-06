This could be our first look at the HTC Nexus 9

Could it be, could it be?

The run up to the launch of the Nexus 9 has just got a lot more exciting with a possible first image of the upcoming handset.

The photo, courtesy of @upleaks, shows off a design that's wider than a lot of Android tablets, giving it a more square look.

The shot is of the back of the Nexus 9, giving us a glimpse of the rear camera with an LED flash and those mysterious holes we've wondered about in the past.

Howdy, HTC

The Nexus and HTC branding also appears on the back of the device, which may finally confirm what we've long suspected - that HTC is Google's chosen manufacturer for the Nexus 9.

@upleaks has been right in the past, which is why we're inclined to listen. We're still not any clearer on when the HTC tablet will make an appearance, though some sources are hinting at around October 15/16.