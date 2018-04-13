Microtransactions are set to return to Star Wars Battlefront 2

How often do wear hear the phrases ‘I’ve changed’ and ‘this time things will be different’ in a relationship in which we feel we’ve been wronged? Well, EA apparently means it with its announcement that while it’ll be bringing microtransactions back to Star Wars Battlefront 2, they’ll be for cosmetic items only.

Yes, alongside the brand new Endor update on April 18, players will be able to purchase the in-game currency, Crystals, and use them to purchase new skins for their playable characters. There will be more than 50 skins added to the game, including some new looks tied to the Endor content.

For those who absolutely don’t want to spend real money no matter what, these looks can also be purchased in your in-game credits. Though naturally these take time to earn.

Let's make things crystal clear

This will be the first time microtransactions will appear in the game since they were pulled back in November 2017 (only a few hours after the game’s launch) following a massive fan backlash against how they were implemented. EA did say that it would bring Crystals back in early 2018 when they were ready following their revamp.

As well as bringing back microtransactions, the Endor update will also introduce a brand new multiplayer mode called Ewok Hunt. This mode will pit Ewoks against stormtroopers, and players will have the chance to play either as an Ewok defending its village on the forest moon of Endor, or as a stormtrooper being ambushed by spear-wielding fluffs. We think we know which side we’d rather be on.

The Endor update to Star Wars Battlefront 2 will go live on April 18.