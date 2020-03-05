Microsoft is making a more powerful Surface Laptop 3 – but you probably won’t be able to buy it

There’s a new spin on the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 in the pipeline, according to the rumor mill, for those who want a more powerful version of Microsoft’s Intel Core i5 model sporting 16GB of system RAM.

As you may be aware, the consumer-targeted Surface Laptop 3 range uses AMD Ryzen mobile chips, but business buyers get Intel CPUs. Currently, business users who want the notebook with a base Core i5 processor can only purchase models with 8GB of RAM – if they want 16GB, it’s necessary to spend more on a Core i7 machine.

However, Windows Latest spoke to an anonymous source within the retail industry in the US who informed the site that Microsoft will be launching a 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 which offers the Core i5-1035G7 processor alongside 16GB of RAM plus a 256GB SSD.

The price will reportedly sit at $1,699.99 (around £1,320, AU$2,570), pitched between the existing Core i5 model with 8GB of memory, and the Core i7 with 16GB, which are $1,599.99 (around £1,240, AU$2,420) and $1,799.99 (around £1,400, AU$2,730) respectively.

Plentiful memory

So in other words, this is a slightly cheaper way to get a machine equipped with plenty of system memory – and more choice is always a good thing, although remember this is for business customers only, of course.

Furthermore, this new version is purportedly set to be released later in 2020 in the US, and it’s not clear if it will come to other territories outside that region, which again could limit availability. So your chances of buying one may turn out to be slim, all in all…

One online US retailer, Insight, seemingly already detailed this fresh version of the Surface Laptop 3 on its website, although that product listing now appears to be blank.