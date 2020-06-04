Massive MacBook Pro sales can save you up to £300 at Currys

The UK is seeing some fantastic MacBook Pro sales at the moment, with Currys in particular offering a strong range of discounted luxury laptops. If you've been holding out for the 2019 models to go on sale, now's your time to bag a bargain.

Last year's offerings still bring powerful specs into the mix, and offer all the Touch Bar goodness you could ask for. While there's no keyboard update on these models, you're picking up a cheap MacBook at a fantastic price this week. If you're keeping costs as low as possible, you'll be happy to know that this 13-inch 128GB MacBook Pro is down from £1,299 to £1,059 at Currys, but you can also find a stunning £300 discount on the 256GB model as well.

Or, if you're looking for more screen and bigger power, the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro deals are offering even more savings. You can save £230 on this 512GB model, or go all out with a £102 saving on this 1TB MacBook Pro.

MacBook Pro sales have traditionally pitched these prices a little higher, so the latest discounts offer up a fantastic opportunity to grab a premium laptop for less. If the deals below aren't quite cutting it, though, you can always check out the best MacBook Pro deals and prices of the month.

Not in the UK? We're rounding up all the latest MacBook Pro sales in the US and Australia further down the page.

The latest MacBook Pro sales

MacBook Pro 2019 13-inch, 128GB | £1,299 £1,059.97 at Currys

The cheapest MacBook Pro deal on offer this week comes in the form of this £1,059 laptop from Currys. You're getting entry level specs here at a solid £239 discount. If you think you might need a little more space, however, check out the 256GB model with a £300 price cut. 128GB: £1,299 £1,059.97 | 256GB: £1,499 £1,199.97

View Deal

MacBook Pro 2019 13-inch, 256GB (2.4GHz) | £1,699 £1,482 at Currys

This is the same 13-inch 2019 MacBook Pro as above, but you're paying more to pick up a turbo charged CPU. If you're going to be using more power-intensive programs for media editing or production, this might serve you better. 256GB: £1,699 £1,482 | 512GB: £1,999 £1,699

View Deal

MacBook Pro 2019 16-inch, 512GB | £2,399 £2,169 at Currys

The 16-inch MacBook Pro came right at the end of 2019, but it brought more screen real estate than ever with it. It's the most expensive MacBook on sale right now, but there's some serious power stored in its larger chassis. Plus, this week's MacBook deals are cutting those prices down a little. 512GB: £2,399 £2,169 | 1TB: £2,599 £2,497

View Deal

More MacBook Pro deals

We're tracking all the best MacBook deals and sales right here on TechRadar, but if you're looking for something a little lighter why not check out the latest MacBook Air prices. Or, if you're not quite set on those Apple price tags, take a look at the best cheap laptop deals we've found this week.