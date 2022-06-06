macOS 13 Ventura announced: new features, everything you need to know

Audio player loading…

At WWDC 2022, Apple announced macOS 13 Ventura, its newest update to the Mac, and the successor to macOS 12 Monterey.

Alongside the M2 chip becoming official, Apple confirmed that macOS 13 Ventura is coming in late 2022, with a developer beta out from June 6, and a public beta arriving in July.

Latest news macOS 13 Ventura is confirmed, coming later in 2022 for certain Macs.

macOS 13 Features

Stage Manager is an evolution of Continuity, which allows you to sort apps into groups, which can be accessed on the left of the desktop.

You can drag and drop files in a much easier way here too.

Spotlight

The search function of macOS is improved, with rich results in sports and more.

Mail

Inspired by Messages in iOS 16, you can choose to have some emails remind you again in an hour, to help with your workflow.

Scheduled send finally arrives, alongside follow-up replies, mirroring features found in Google's mail service.

Search is also seeing big improvements in Mail, with instant results from one letter being inputted.

Safari

Apple's web browser is seeing its tab groups improved, with Shared Tab Groups enabling your friends and family to view your tabs, or add and remove tabs. This could be useful if you're shopping for a holiday or a keyboard for example.

Passkeys is coming to individual websites and apps, where you can sign in to your password manager using your iPhone on a device that's not yours.

Gaming

A surprise from Apple, where Metal, its graphics technology for Macs and Apple Silicon, arrives with its third version, with it seeing the arrival of ray-tracing to the Mac, called MetalFX Upscaling.

This means support for games, such as No Mans Sky, Resident Evil Village, and more that are coming to the Mac in late 2022.

Camera

Sherlocking an app we spoke of in May, you can use your iPhone as a camera for your Mac in Ventura.

Using an accessory, you can place your iPhone to the top of your Mac, and it will automatically detect the new camera, allowing you to use it in FaceTime.