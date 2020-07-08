MacBook deals at Amazon offer fantastic prices in both the US and UK right now

There are superb MacBook deals up for grabs right now, in both the US and UK, so if you've been on the lookout recently but happened to miss the big sales events, you're still in luck.

Amazon in particular is leading the way right now in the US, giving us some fantastic MacBook deals on both the new Air and Pro 13 models. This upgraded spec 2020 MacBook for just $1,199 (was $1,299) is a particularly good price, and the lowest we've ever seen on the 512GB, Core i5 equipped version.

If you were on a budget however, Amazon is also knocking $50 off the baseline 2020 MacBook Air, which is just $949.99 (was $999). This isn't the cheapest price we've seen on the basic Core i3, 256GB specification, but it's still a great deal for those casual users looking to save a few bucks. There's also a great $100 off deal on a 2020 MacBook Pro 13 for $1,399 (was $1,499), which you can read about just below.

If you're in the UK, we've also added some fantastic MacBook deals from Amazon and Currys, including this £400 off discount on an upgraded 2019 MacBook Air at Currys for £1099 (was £1499). This is one of the best MacBook deals we've seen in a while and you can read about it, and other UK MacBook deals, further down the page.

Not in the US or UK? Check out the best MacBook deals in your region just below.



MacBook deals in the US

Apple MacBook Air (2020) | $999 $949.99 at Amazon

This $50 saving won't last long on this baseline MacBook Air at Amazon as both the gold and space gray colors have already sold out. While it's not the cheapest price we've ever seen on these new Macbooks, it's still a great value with a 10th gen Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air (2020) | $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon

A better deal still is this upgraded spec new MacBook Air, which is getting a heftier $100 discount at Amazon right now. This one's packing a 512GB SSD and a 10th Gen Core i5 processor - great upgrades to have if you can afford to spend that bit extra.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2020) | $1,499 $1,399 at Amazon

Need something with a little more power? Check out this $100 discount on a brand new MacBook Pro 13. This upgraded spec version has a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, which is fantastic if you find those smaller sizes far too limiting.

Amazon - check out all the other MacBook deals on offer this week

MacBook deals in the UK

Apple MacBook Air (2019) | £1499 £1099 at Currys

Save £400 on a great value limited time MacBook at Currys this week. This upgraded MacBook Air features a Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it punch way above its weight class.

Apple MacBook Air (2020) | £999 £923.99 at Amazon

Prefer the latest model? You can pick up the 2020 MacBook Air for it's cheapest ever UK price right now at Amazon. While this price is for the gold colour only, you're getting some great baseline specs here - a 10th Gen Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD..

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2020) | £1,799 £1,651.16 at Amazon

The superb MacBook deals continue with this upgraded spec 2020 MacBook Pro 13 receiving a £150 discount at Amazon. This one's definitely an investment, but you are getting a 2.0 GHz 10th Gen Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - great specs for a professional or enthusiast level machine.

Amazon - check out all the other MacBook deals on offer

Currys - save up to £400 on a range of MacBook deals

