Long and short: Fujifilm announces two high-end X Series lenses

Fujifilm has extended its X Series lens lineup with the announcement of two new lenses, an ultra-wide-angle zoom and a prime telephoto.

The ultra-wide lens is the Fujinon XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR lens, a fast optic with a focal length equivalent to 12-24mm in the 35mm format.

The lens promises outstanding edge-to-edge image-resolving performance. It's made up of 20 elements in 13 groups, including four aspherical lens elements to control distortion and spherical aberration, and six ED lens elements (including three super ED elements) to control lateral chromatic aberration.

It's robustly built, with the lens barrel designed to repel dust and moisture, and perform in temperatures down to -10 degrees Celsius.

The Fujinon XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR will be available in November priced at £1,799; US pricing is expected to be just under $2,000, with Australian pricing to be confirmed.

Super-fast prime telephoto

The Fujinon XF 200mm f/2 R LM OIS WR telephoto lens offers a very fast f/2 maximum aperture, and a focal length equivalent to 305mm in 35mm format.

Its optical construction comprises 19 elements in 14 groups, including one large-diameter super ED lens element and two large-diameter ED lens elements.

Fujifilm has used its high-precision polishing technology, developed for broadcast lenses, to prepare the large-diameter lens elements, which should ensure superior image-resolving performance and creamy bokeh.

Focusing should be swift thanks to the lightweight focus lens group and the use of linear motors, while the lens also offers a 5-stop image stabilization system.

As you'd expect for a pro-spec lens it features a magnesium alloy construction, while the barrel includes 17 seals to make the lens resistant to dust, moisture, and temperatures down to -10C. The front lens element is also coated with fluorine to repel water and dirt.

The Fujinon XF200mm f/2 R LM OIS WR will be available in October priced at £5,399. US pricing is expected to be just under $6,000, with Australian pricing to be confirmed.

New lens roadmap

As well as the two new lens announcements, Fujifilm has also updated its lens roadmaps for its X Series range of mirrorless cameras. For now, all we know is there new lenses are coming, but there's be no indication when we're likely to see final production samples and what order they'll arrive.

The first of the three lenses added to the lens roadmap is XF 16mm f/2.8 R WR compact prime lens. This should be a compact wide angle lens with a 35mm-equivalent focal length of 24mm .

The second lens to be announced is the XF 16-80mm f/4 R OIS WR standard zoom lens, while the final lens will be a ultra-fast XF 33mm f/1 R WR – you read that right: it'll have an maximum aperture of f/1, while the focal length will be equivalent to 49.5mm.