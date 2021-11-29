Live
Cyber Monday camera deals live blog: the best deals that are live right now
Discover all of the best Cyber Monday camera deals live right now
By Mark Wilson last updated
The Cyber Monday camera deals are always a welcome backup for anyone who's missed out on the Black Friday price cuts due to forgetfulness, indecision, a poorly pet, or a combination of all three.
While some Black Friday deals have expired, many of the world's best cameras are available with generous discounts – and Cyber Monday will no doubt be raining down more deals of its own, in a sneaky attempt to distract us from the fact that it's, well, Monday.
For a full rundown of all the offers that are still live, you can check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday camera deals that are still going strong (subject to stock). But this live blog is here to give you a bit more commentary, insight and, hopefully, entertainment on the top offers we reckon you should be pouncing on like a deals-obsessed tiger.
With stock looking a little threadbare in places, it's worth bookmarking this live blog to make sure you don't miss out on any offers that qualify for what we like to call 'zinger' status.
Best Cyber Monday camera sales live now
- Editor's choice: Best Black Friday camera deals that are live for Cyber Monday
- Adorama: Cyber Monday camera deals now live
- Amazon: big discounts on Sony cameras and lenses
- B&H Photo Video: Cyber Monday deals available on vlogging and action cams
Welcome to our Cyber Monday cameras live blog. We've been leafing through all of the photographic deals that are still going strong from Black Friday, as well as cherry-picking all of the best Cyber Monday deals that have just gone live in the past few hours.
To kick things off, here's perhaps the most unlikely deal of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend – a bargain Leica. Well, it's a bargain in Leica-land anyway – a $1,995 discount on the Leica TL2 with 18-56mm lens, taking its price down to a relatively low $2,495 at B&H Photo Video (was $4,490).
Okay, it's still not exactly an impulse buy, but it does get you a beautiful APS-C camera milled from a block of aluminum, and a fine, versatile walkaround lens. Leica discounts don't happen every Cyber Monday, so grabbing this one would be a badge of honor for any photographer.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.