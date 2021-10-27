Lightyear trailer takes Buzz to infinity, and... well, watch it and find out

The trailer for Disney and Pixar's next big blockbuster has landed, you can watch the Lightyear trailer below.

Lightyear will bring us the origin story of Buzz Lightyear - of the Toy Story movie franchise fame, if you're not familiar.

But where Buzz was a toy based on a (we assumed) fictional figure in the Toy Story movies, in Lightyear we're given a full back story to the 'Space Ranger' himself.

As for when you'll be able to watch the movie, the Lightyear release date is currently set for 'Summer 2022', so we'd expect sometime between June and August next year.

Yet, take a look at the movie poster tweeted just before it dropped the trailer, and that suggests the Lightyear release date will be June 2022 - so mark your calendars now.

TechRadar's reactions to the Lightyear trailer

John McCann, Global Managing Editor

"I'm an absolute sucker for the Toy Story movies, so any movie that explores a character in more detail is going to grab my attention. That said, I'm a little confused as to how Buzz is being framed here. Are we to believe the toy was based on an actual person now? Ponderous."

Jess Weatherbed, Computing Staff Writer

"My inner Pixar kid / sci-fi dweeb is really excited, but his face makes me deeply uncomfortable and I can't place why. Like some bizarre uncanny valley effect.

"Plus, if we're getting this then I also demand a cowboy flick for Woody and Jessie, we have plenty of great sci-fi and a lack of any recent westerns."

Rhys Wood, Staff Writer

"I think it looks like a clever Toy Story spinoff that might put the series back in a fresher direction after Toy Story 4 (which I thought was a bit mediocre)."

Adam Vjestica, Senior Gaming Writer

"That trailer did not move me at all.

"I don't care about a real life spaceman.

"I want toy spaceman."

Gerald Lynch, Executive Editor

"I very much enjoyed that Lightyear trailer. Family sci-fi!"

