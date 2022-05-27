LG's Star Wars-themed OLED evo C2 TV has a special nod to the franchise

Audio player loading…

LG is joining the dark side.

The display manufacturer partnered up with LucasFilm to introduce a limited-edition, Star Wars-themed 65-inch OLED evo C2 TV - and just in time for the 45th anniversary of the original release of Star Wars: A New Hope.

The entire package features special Star Wars branding on the TV and remote control. On the OLED evo, the Galactic Empire’s insignia is engraved on the back and the TV will play the sound of Darth Vader breathing when you turn it on, according to LG. Meanwhile, the remote features the Star Wars logo and a lightsaber-like design complete with red accent lighting.

Some LG TVs have a Gallery Mode that turns the display into a rotating display of art. In this special edition model, Gallery Mode features two collections of original Star Wars storyboard images, photographs, and art.

The first collection, dubbed The Conceptual Designs, features storyboards of the trench run from A New Hope and the final duel from Return of the Jedi. The second collection, The Journey of Darth Vader, is all art centered on pivotal Vader scenes throughout the series like his fight with Luke in Empire Strikes Back.

If you happen to be in Anaheim, CA from May 26 to 29, you can get a first-hand look at the Star Wars-themed OLED evo TV at the Star Wars Celebration (opens in new tab) which is a convention celebrating the series.

LG said it will release the price tag and availability date of the display at a later date, but you can sign up for an email notification (opens in new tab) to tell you when it goes on sale. When that happens, you better act fast because LG will only be making 501 units available in the United States.

501 TVs may seem like a weird number, but it’s actually a reference to the 501st Legion, the battalion of Storm Troopers that Darth Vader commanded in the movies.

Analysis: Finding the price

With all this talk about the OLED evo C2 TV, you may be asking if the display is any good and it arguably is. The n (opens in new tab)on-Star Wars model displays (opens in new tab) in 4K Ultra HD resolution and houses both Dolby Vision and HDR10 for high-quality images. Also housed in the display is LG’s Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor (opens in new tab) which the company claims can enhance color clarity, the shadows of nighttime scenes, and the visual fidelity of buildings.

Beyond that, the OLED evo also has gaming-specific features like NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility and support for GEFORCE NOW. If you take LG’s claims about the OLED evo C2 at face value, it’s a pretty robust TV. However, it also has an equally robust price tag.

The base OLED evo retails for $2,299. Although we don’t know the price tag for the Star Wars version yet, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume a similar price point.