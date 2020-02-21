LG V60 ThinQ leaked render gives us our first clear look at the phone

We have a good idea of many of the LG V60 ThinQ’s likely specs thanks to leaks, however we hadn’t seen a clear image of what the handset would actually look like. That’s changed today though.

AndroidHeadlines has shared a high-quality render showing the front of the phone, which reveals details including a small notch and an otherwise almost all-screen design.

The LG V60 ThinQ as shown also has volume buttons and what’s apparently a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left edge, with the site saying the power button is on the right, which isn’t visible in the image.

Exclusive: This Is The LG V60 ThinQ - https://t.co/lGDfmAh088February 20, 2020

The frame is gold, but the site notes that LG will probably offer the phone in other shades, and that a gold frame doesn’t necessarily mean a gold back. It’s a design which overall seems similar to the LG V50 ThinQ, just with a smaller notch and likely smaller bezels (though the dark wallpaper in the render makes it hard to be sure).

The site also claims there’s a camera bump on the rear, though it’s not clear whether this is from their source or just a reiteration of old information. It’s also not clear where the site even got this image from, so we’d take it with a pinch of salt. That said, we’d expect to be seeing images of the LG V60 ThinQ by now, as it’s likely to launch soon.

We’d expected to see it at annual tech event MWC 2020 before that event was cancelled, and the February 24 date on the phone’s screen lines up with what, as that would have been during MWC. Whether the LG V60 ThinQ will still be announced on that date (perhaps via on online stream) remains to be seen, but we expect it will land before long in any case.

And it should be worth the wait, as previous leaks point to a quad-lens camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and a top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, which make it an intriguing device we'll be sure to fully test out.