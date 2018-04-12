LG V35 ThinQ detailed in massive leak

Just yesterday there was a big LG G7 ThinQ leak and now extensive details about the LG V35 ThinQ have also been leaked, seemingly by the same source.

Android Headlines got information on the phone – which would be the successor to the LG V30S ThinQ – from a ‘reliable source’ and the site claims to have seen in-house LG documentation verifying the claims, so they may well be accurate.

Apparently the V35 ThinQ will have a 6.0-inch QHD+ OLED screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio and an 80% screen-to-body ratio, but no notch.

It will apparently also be edge-to-edge, so there shouldn’t be much bezel, and will offer ‘extraordinary color reproduction’. Despite being large, it’s said to fit in the palm of your hand, with the phone as a whole being thin and light, and launching in black and grey shades, both of which supposedly have a ‘premium glossy finish.’

Cameras and sound

The LG V35 ThinQ is also said to have a dual-lens 16MP camera, with one standard f/1.6 HDR-compatible lens and one wide-angle lens with a 107-degree field of view. This sounds identical to the camera rumored for the LG G7 ThinQ.

It also apparently sports many of the same features and modes, most notably a Super Bright Mode, which combines pixels into a ‘superpixel’ to deliver bright images even in low light. The camera is also supposedly powered by AI, allowing it to detect what kind of scene you’re shooting and offer settings recommendations.

Finally, there’s said to be a focus on audio with the LG V35 ThinQ. That includes a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and far-field voice recognition – the latter of which should allow the phone to hear you from up to 17 feet away. Interestingly though there’s no mention of the ‘Boombox Speaker’ that’s rumored for the LG G7 ThinQ, so that could be one way in which the two phones differ.

The source doesn’t say when the LG V35 ThinQ will land, other than to expect it in 2018, but as the LG V30S ThinQ was only announced in February we wouldn’t expect to see the V35 ThinQ until late in the year.