Leaked Huawei P30 Pro images could be the first photos of the device

Hot on the heels of high-quality renders seemingly showing the quad-lens Huawei P30 Pro, we’ve now seen what might be the first hands-on photos of the phone.

Shared on SlashLeaks by NTKLeak, the photos match up with the latest renders, showing a triple-lens camera block with a fourth lens and a flash to the side. One of the lenses is square, just as it is in the renders, and has been speculated to offer 10x lossless zoom.

You can also see that the phone here comes in a dark color. It’s possibly black, but the reflections and sunlight make it hard to tell for sure. Certainly it has got a shiny, reflective finish and is likely clad in glass. In one of the shots there also appears to be a lot of fingerprints, so this might be a phone that’s easy to smudge.

Image 1 of 2 This could be the Huawei P30 Pro. Image Credit: SlashLeaks / NTKLeak Image 2 of 2 It matches other recent leaks. Image Credit: SlashLeaks / NTKLeak

Sadly, we can’t see much else, as a sticker covers most of the rear and none of the photos show the front of the handset, but this close to the March 26 launch of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro what we can see is likely accurate.

That said, we’d still take it with a pinch of salt, especially as some earlier images showed a different (though still quad-lens) camera arrangement.

At this point we have quite a good idea of what to expect from the Huawei P30 Pro, as previous rumors pointed to a 1080 x 2340 screen with a notch, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, a Kirin 980 chipset, a 24MP front-facing camera and 38MP or 40MP lens (alongside three others) on the back.

None of that is certain, but with the launch fast approaching we’ll know the truth soon.

Via PocketLint