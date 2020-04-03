Latest true wireless earbud deals offer big savings on AirPods, Powerbeats Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds and more

If you're looking for a cheap pair of true wireless earbuds to drown out the sounds of your family, you're in luck. Whether you're tuning into streaming entertainment on a smaller device or after some high-quality buds for finally getting into that album everyone's been telling you to listen to, we're rounding up the best true wireless earbud deals going this weekend to get you there for less.

That's right, there are plenty of earbud sales live this weekend. With cheap AirPods coming in at just $139 in the US and £129 in the UK, and Samsung Galaxy Buds reduced to just $99 / £109 right now, you'll find the perfect set of buds for any occasion. We're even seeing price cuts on the incredible Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds, with prices starting at $198 in the US and £169 in the UK.

Those are some fantastic true wireless earbud deals, and landing just in time for the weekend makes these savings particularly special. So, if you're looking for high-quality audio to take you far away from your own four walls, look no further than our top deals below.

US

True wireless earbud deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds - White | $129.99 $99.99 at B&H Photo

Thanks to the release of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, these Samsung Galaxy buds have been dropping in price over the last few weeks. B&H Photo now has stock on the white model available for just $99, and if you're after the black version you can find them reduced to $109 as well. View Deal

Apple AirPods with charging case | $159.95 $139.95 at B&H Photo

This cheap AirPods price has been around for a while, but it's still one of our favorite deals. You're saving $20 on the standard charging case version of the world's favorite true wireless earbuds and paying just $139 at B&H.

View Deal

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case | $199.95 $169.95 at B&H Photo

For just $30 more than the standard charging case version, you can pick up the second-generation AirPods with a wireless case. That's perfect if you're completing your Qi charging setup, or you're after an even more streamlined experience.

View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds | $228 $198 at B&H Photo

Just like their over-ear siblings, the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds offer fantastic audio quality with rich, deep bass, and a powerful range. Plus, you can save $30 on these fantastic buds at B&H this weekend.

View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds | $249.95 $199.95 at B&H Photo

If you're looking for a more fitness-geared set of true wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro earphones are now $50 off. They've held the crown in the sports and exercise arena since release, with a slip and sweat-resistant design and big sound.

View Deal

Shop all true wireless earbuds deals at B&H Photo

UK

True wireless earbud deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy true wireless earbuds | £139 £109 at Currys

Save £30 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds this weekend at Currys - that's an excellent price for the previous generation of true wireless earbuds. They've since been superseded by the latest Buds Plus model, but that only means extra savings for the thrifty shopper.

View Deal

Apple AirPods with charging case | £159 £129 at BT

If you're after the true wireless earbuds everyone's talking about, you'll want to check out this great price on the instantly recognisable AirPods. BT has been running this £129 price reduction for a while now, but it's still a fantastic saving on a brand that rarely offers a sale.

View Deal

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case | £199 £149.97 at Laptops Direct

If you're at all concerned with wireless charging, we'd recommend you pick up this £149 deal from Laptops Direct over the BT offer above. For just £20 more you're picking up Qi charging capabilities which is both that little bit more convenient and cool at the same time.

View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds | £229 £169 at Currys

You're saving £60 on the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds at Currys this weekend, and these particular buds offer some fantastic audio at that price. Not only are you picking up strong sound, but powerful noise cancellation also makes everything sound just that little bit better.

View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds | £219 £189.99 at Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro have been built with fitness in mind, and you'll notice that from the moment you put them on. With a unique earhook design, sweat-resistant build, and big sound, these truly wireless earbuds are the perfect workout companion.

View Deal

Shop all true wireless earbuds deals at Currys

Looking for more? We're keeping tabs on all the latest AirPods deals as well as top Beats headphones sales and Sony WH-1000XM3 headphone prices.