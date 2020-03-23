John Lewis online: discounts on garden furniture, TVs, freezers, exercise bikes and more

For the first time in 155 years, John Lewis & Partners has closed its 50 stores today in its latest measures to protect against the coronavirus. That doesn't mean you can't get your hands on the goods you need to stay sane at home, however.

John Lewis online has plenty of deals for those looking to score cheap TVs, home exercise equipment, household appliances, laptops, and office supplies. Plus, you can even grab free delivery on orders over £50, or choose next day delivery for £6.95 on a wide range of products and gadgets.

If you're struggling to keep the kids entertained, or you want to be more active while stuck indoors, then you'll be glad to know you can still order everything you need at John Lewis online. Also, not only are you bound to find some excellent discounts, but John Lewis also offers spectacular guarantees on a wide range of goods as well - including a five-year guarantee on all TVs.

We've rounded up our top John Lewis discounts below, but you can browse John Lewis's entire online range as well.

Is John Lewis open today?

John Lewis's high street stores are open on Monday 23rd March, but they will close this evening. While it may be tempting to rush down and secure your items before the doors are locked, we strongly advise you not to. Shopping at John Lewis online instead will keep you safe and healthy, and it's far more convenient as well. Plus, you can get next day delivery for the same amount it might have cost you to travel there in the first place.

Today's best online John Lewis deals

Garden

John Lewis garden furniture deals

John Lewis powder-coated aluminium footed planter, black | £40 £20 at John Lewis

John Lewis has halved the price of this powder-coated planter with a minimalist design. Perfect if you're looking to spend some time developing that green thumb right now, or if you want to spruce up the garden for spring.

View Deal

John Lewis Dante wood-effect top garden bistro table, natural | £209 £104 at John Lewis

Not only is this delicate bistro table reduced by over £100, but you can also grab a one-year guarantee for extra peace of mind on your new garden furniture.

View Deal

Kärcher K5 Full Control Plus pressure washer | £259 (after cashback) at John Lewis

Claim £20 cashback on this Kärcher K5 Full Control Plus pressure washer at John Lewis. With a 3-in-1 multi-jet lance and touch controls, you're getting plenty of reach out of an 8m high-pressure hose.

View Deal

Shop all garden furniture and appliances at John Lewis

Home

John Lewis freezer deals

Liebherr GP1213 freestanding undercounter freezer | £329 at John Lewis

Grab this 55cm wide freestanding freezer for £329 at John Lewis right now and you'll also get your old unit recycled for free. This freezer is perfect for making extra space, with a small enough price tag to justify this handy purchase.

View Deal

Siemens GU15DA50GB integrated freezer | £499 at John Lewis

Grab this integrated Siemens freezer if you're looking for a permanent freezer upgrade, as you can easily install it into an existing cabinet or cupboard in your kitchen. With an A+ energy rating and fast freeze and a 98L capacity, there are plenty of reasons to pick up the Siemens model.



View Deal

Shop all freezers online at John Lewis

John Lewis TV deals

Save up to £300 on Samsung The Frame QLED TVs | Starting from £799 at John Lewis

Samsung's The Frame TV offers a unique display with the capacity to blend into the background with its fantastic Art Mode feature. Offering stunning QLED picture with a host of extra features as well, you can save up to £300 on these excellent televisions. You'll find the 43-inch model available for £799 with a free bezel, the 49-inch going for just £999, and the massive 65-inch version sitting at £1,449 right now.



LG B9PLA OLED 4K UHD HDR TV | £1,299 £1,099 at John Lewis

Grab the LG B9 OLED TV at John Lewis and you can save £200 right now. That means eye-watering clarity, super-charged image upscale processing, and gorgeous depth of colour for less. Plus, you can even grab a five-year guarantee on this particular model as well.

View Deal

Shop all TV deals at John Lewis

Fitness

John Lewis exercise bikes

ProForm Smart Power 10.0 studio bike | £899.99 at John Lewis

Not only are you picking up a smart exercise bike with 22 levels of resistance and a robust, durable build, but you're also grabbing a year's subscription to the iFit Coach workout program for free as well.

View Deal

Life Fitness Lifecycle C3 upright exercise bike with Go Console | £1,395 at John Lewis

The Life Fitness exercise bike comes with a fantastic Go workout console to help you manage your workout. With 13 fitness programs on board and contact heart rate sensors, this is a high-quality self-powered machine that's perfect for indoor exercising.

View Deal

Shop all exercise equipment online at John Lewis

John Lewis yoga mats

M Life Eco Luxury 6mm yoga mat, rose / black | £48 at John Lewis

This soft plush yoga mat is available for under £50 at John Lewis right now. It's a comfortable and eco friendly mat with the durability to last.

View Deal