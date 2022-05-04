iPhone SE 4: what we want to see

Audio player loading…

The iPhone SE 4 is probably a long way off – after all the iPhone SE 3 (also known as the iPhone SE 2022) only launched in March 2022, and these aren’t typically even yearly releases.

But having used the iPhone SE 2022 extensively we have a very good idea of what we want from the iPhone SE 4, because the current model is far from perfect. We want to see more entries to our list of the best iPhone, so we need upgrades. So with that in mind we’ve created a wish list below of what we want from the next version.

But before that, you’ll find information on the possible release date and price, along with any other news and rumors. Right now we don’t know much – though we have heard a few things – but as information rolls in we’ll be updating this article, so check back soon.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next affordable iPhone

The next affordable iPhone When is it out? Not before 2023, and possibly later

Not before 2023, and possibly later How much will it cost? Expect a mid-range price

It’s hard to say when the iPhone SE 4 will land since, unlike most phones, we don’t get a new one every year. The iPhone SE 3 landed in March 2022, but the iPhone SE 2 was unveiled in April 2020, and the original model landed in March 2016.

So a March or April launch is likely, but the actual year we’ll see it is more up in the air. That said, there are some rumors, with Ross Young (a leaker with a solid track record) claiming that we could see it as soon as 2023, though he’d previously pointed to 2024.

As for the price, there’s no news on that front but we’d expect it to be similar to the iPhone SE 2022, which starts at $429 / £419 / AU$719. That said, rumors point to some significant improvements, which could mean the price will rise a bit.

News and leaks

The iPhone SE 4 could mark a big change for the line, as Ross Young (a leaker) claims that the screen will be 5.7-6.1 inches. That’s up from just 4.7 inches on the current model, though it will apparently stick with LCD.

They don’t comment on the design of the phone, but that larger screen size could suggest a move to a more modern design with no home button and smaller bezels, since keeping those things would make the phone enormous if it also had a screen in that size range. If the design does change, that would likely mean Face ID would be added too.

An earlier leak from the same source suggested the iPhone SE 4 might have a punch-hole rather than a notch, but while the iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to have this change, we’d be surprised if the next SE did. Most recently, Young suggested that the most likely size was 5.7 inches.

Next SE model is rumored to be called SE+ 5G and will have a 4.7" LCD. Previously said the next SE model, SE3, would either have a 5.7" or a 6.1" display. It is now looking like it will be 5.7". May be launched in 2023 rather than 2024.January 17, 2022 See more

Elsewhere, Ming-Chi Kuo (an analyst with a great track record for Apple information) has also said – via a note seen by MacRumors - to expect a larger screen, and that the iPhone SE 4 will have 4GB of RAM (which is the same amount as the iPhone SE 3 has – though at the time Kuo predicted 3GB for the current model, so take this with a pinch of salt).

The iPhone SE 4 is also sure to support 5G (since the SE 3 does), and it will most likely have a new chipset – but which one will depend on when it launches.

What we want to see

We don’t know much for sure about the iPhone SE 4 yet, but we know what we want from it, including the following things.

1. A new design

The design of the iPhone SE (2022) is more than old – it’s ancient, with even the cheapest of cheap phones showing it up in many ways.

So we really, really want to see a design refresh for the iPhone SE 4. This shouldn’t be hard for Apple – it has plenty of phones with a more modern design that it can copy after all. The good news is that signs suggest Apple might actually do this.

2. More starting storage

The iPhone SE 3 has a starting capacity of just 64GB, which in 2022 is frankly not enough, especially given its mid-range price and lack of a microSD card slot.

So for the iPhone SE 4 we want to see 128GB be the starting size – and for that to happen without a price jump.

3. A lower price

Speaking of prices, the iPhone SE (2022) already costs more than the iPhone SE (2020), so not only is a price hike an unwanted prospect, but we ideally want a lower starting cost, so that this truly is an affordable iPhone again.

Given rumors of a larger screen and possibly a new design, this probably won’t happen, but we live in hope.

4. A larger display

The iPhone SE 3 is absolutely tiny with its 4.7-inch screen, and arguably that’s too small even for most fans of compact phones, so we’d like to see the iPhone SE 4 increase in size.

The good news is that rumors point to a 5.7-6.1-inch screen on this, which would be a notable increase, while still just about being compact, especially if the smaller of those sizes is used. In fact, paired with a new design and smaller bezels, the overall footprint needn’t be much bigger.

5. More camera lenses

The iPhone SE 3 has just one camera lens on the back, which even for a mid-range phone isn’t enough. Sure, it’s a quality camera, but it’s also limited, giving you just a wide field of view. So for the iPhone SE 4 we want a second lens added, offering either ultra-wide or telephoto functionality.