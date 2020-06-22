iPhone 12 range dummy units give us a close look at the possible design

We’ve already seen renders, drawings and molds supposedly showing the iPhone 12 range, and now a source has gone a step further, showing us dummy units of the phones.

These are physical objects that look like an iPhone, but don’t function, and Sonny Dickson (a leaker with a solid track record) has shared dummy units showing the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, and a 6.1-inch model that could either be the iPhone 12 Pro or the slightly lower end iPhone 12 Max.

The design looks similar to many previous leaks, including flat edges, and a camera position and shape that looks similar to the iPhone 11 Pro. The dummy units also appear to have a metal frame and a glass back.

Here are the first iPhone 12 dummies: 3 sizes (5.4, 6.1, 6.7). Flat edges, 3 cameras on the bump like recent molds. Notch, cameras should not be taken 100%, but chassis promising. pic.twitter.com/fcw3bLhVEFJune 21, 2020

However, while Dickson seems fairly confident about the chassis, he notes that the notch and cameras could be wrong, and indeed the cameras don’t match up with most previous rumors.

We’re largely expecting the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max to have a LiDAR scanner for example in addition to three other lenses, which there is no sign of on any of these, while the basic iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are rumored to have just two rear lenses.

So lens numbers appear potentially wrong on all of these, though it’s worth noting that there have been some conflicting rumors, so it’s still possible that these are right. For now though, we’d put more faith in the general look of the body here than in details like lens numbers.

Of course, we can’t be certain that anything in the dummy units is right, especially as Dickson hasn’t said where he got them from. So take it all with a pinch of salt, but it’s likely from what we’ve heard so far that the finished iPhone 12 range will look something like this, even if not all the details are right.