iPhone 12 and Xbox Series X hands-on: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 35

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Matt Phillips, TechRadar's Video Producer, and Henry T. Casey, Editor at Tom's Guide, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 35: iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Air 4 review, Mario Kart Live and Ring Fit Adventure

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: How would you bring back HTC phones?

Tune in this week to hear our thoughts on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, as well as our review of the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. We also share our hands-on impressions of the Xbox Series X, and Mario Kart Live.

We also share our experience with sleep tracking apps, lockdown fitness regimes, and Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinion is... sleep tracking is amazing, but the Apple Watch sleep tracking app sucks. You'll have to tune in to find out what we thought.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.