iPhone 1 vs iPhone 7 Plus: this is how far we've come in 10 years

The original iPhone is celebrating its 10th birthday, and what better way is there to mark this anniversary than to force it to hang out with its taller, more popular and overall better looking kid?

We decided to do an in-depth comparison of the iPhone 1 vs the iPhone 7 Plus running iOS 11, putting the two smartphones side-by-side. What's changed? In two words: a lot.

As we wait for the iPhone 8 (or whatever Apple will end up calling its next smartphone), let's see how far we've come in one decade.