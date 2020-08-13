iOS and iPadOS 13.6.1 are available now with fixes for some annoying issues

A new version of iOS and iPadOS is now available to download for all compatible devices (those that can run iOS 13 and iPadOS 13). No, we’re not talking about iOS 14 – though that will probably be landing soon. Rather, this is version 13.6.1.

The previous update was version 13.6, so based on how small the number increase is here you’ve probably already guessed that this isn’t a big iOS update. That said, it’s got some potentially very useful fixes.

For one thing, it fixes an issue “where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low.” So if you’re affected by that issue then it could free up valuable storage space.

Green screen

The iPadOS and iOS 13.6.1 update also fixes a thermal management issue that could cause a green tint on some displays, and fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications (related to Apple’s Covid-19 tracking tech) could be disabled for some users.

So iOS 13.6.1 is all about bug fixes, but those sound like fairly significant bugs and are worth addressing immediately. There may also be some unlisted fixes, so we’d recommend downloading this update soon even if you’re not aware of having any of the issues above.

The update may already have been pushed to your iPhone or iPad, but if not you should be able to find it through Settings > General > Software Update.

With iOS 14 likely landing in September, this could be the last software update before big changes come to the operating system, including home screen widgets, an App Library, and more. That said, we wouldn’t be surprised if we see more bug fixes in the meantime.