Apple reveals a host of iOS and iPadOS security flaws needing urgent attention - so patch now

Apple’s iOS 26.1 fixes around 50 vulnerabilities, including serious app permissions and screenshot flaws

Key bugs could enable privilege escalation, kernel memory corruption, and sensitive data exposure

Update applies to recent iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, Vision Pro, and Watch Series 6+

Apple has released iOS 26.1 and iPadOS 26.1, fixing approximately 50 vulnerabilities across a wide range of system components.

Among the problems fixed by Apple is a permissions issue that allowed apps to identify what other apps a user has installed. If malware can see the victim has banking or crypto wallet apps installed, attackers can craft extremely convincing phishing lures which mention the exact bank or wallet name, increasing clickthrough and credential‑theft success rates.

This flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-43442, was fixed with additional restrictions.

Potential for exploitation

The second major flaw fixed in this update is CVE‑2025‑43455 - a bug that allowed malicious apps to take screenshots of sensitive information in embedded views. It was not yet assigned a severity score.

The third key issue consists of two bugs: CVE‑2025‑43447 & CVE‑2025‑43462. With these two, an app may be able to cause unexpected system termination, or corrupt kernel memory. It was fixed with improved memory handling in the Apple Neural Engine (where it was discovered).

These three were singled out because of their potential for serious exploitation. In theory, they could enable privilege escalation, or deeper system compromise, as well as extracting sensitive data through screenshots.

However, there are dozens of additional vulnerabilities on the list worth paying attention to, so applying the fix as soon as possible is definitely advised.

The patches are available for a whole slew of Apple devices, including iPhones 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, as well as iPad mini 5th generation and later. There are also Macs running macOS Tahoe, Apple TVs 2nd generation and later, Apple Vision Pro, Watch Series 6 and later, and Macs running macOS Sonoma and Sequoia.

Those interested in reading the entire list, and the details of every flaw addressed, can do so on this link.

Via 9 to 5 Mac

