iOS 16: Everything we know so far for your iPhone

At WWDC 2022, Apple announced iOS 16, the successor to iOS 15, as its newest update to the iPhone.

The lock screen is the big focus for this release, with new fonts, colors and themes.

This is breaking news, we will update as soon as we hear more details.

Latest news iOS 16 is confirmed, coming later in 2022.

Features

The new lock screen enables you to tap in any area to change the fonts, its colors, use portrait mode for your photos, and more to set apart your lock screen with others.

Complications can also be enabled here too, lifting from the Apple Watch.

Notifications are seeing improvements, with 'Live Activities', where you can create new widgets to follow news, an Uber ride, workouts and more.

Focus is seeing improvements, with it being extended to your lock screen. These can change to the focus that you've set it to, so 'Meeting' could make your lock screen change to a wallpaper and widget that involves that focus.

'Focus Filters' also block out tabs in Safari, accounts in Mail, events in Calendar, and more to bring in more boundaries to your workflow.

Messages

For iOS 16, 'undo send' has arrived for Messages to avoid the embarrassing message you were about to send, but this is iPhone to iPhone only.

SharePlay is also coming to the app, so you can play a movie in Disney Plus, and share it with someone in Messages.

Dictation has moved to being offline, which means that you can speak out a message at a much faster rate than before.

Live text is seeing improvements as well, where you can copy and paste text in video, alongside being able to copy text when translating a video.

Wallet

Wallet is seeing privacy improvements, with In-app ID verification being enabled for third-party apps.

Tap to pay on iPhone is also arriving for iOS 16, removing the need for any point of sale terminals.