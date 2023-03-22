Your iPhone calls will soon sound as good as they do on WhatsApp

Apple’s iOS 16.3.1 update brought basic bug fixes to iCloud and Siri, but the company’s next software patch, iOS 16.4, looks set to introduce more tangible improvements to the ways in which your iPhone handles everyday tasks.

Among the features set to arrive with iOS 16.4 is Voice Isolation; a neat little tool that blocks out ambient noise during cellular calls to prioritize the quality of your voice. In other words, you’ll soon be able to better hear the person you're chatting with over the phone, and they’ll be able to better hear you too.

Voice Isolation is actually a feature that’s been available for some time on VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) calls, made through apps like WhatsApp, but Apple says (opens in new tab) the tool will finally be making its way to cellular iPhone calls with iOS 16.4, which is expected to begin rolling out "later this Spring" (in other words, sometime between March and June 2023).

Apple has also confirmed that Voice Isolation will be compatible with every iPhone model released alongside or after the iPhone SE (2020), so every one of the best iPhones looks set to benefit from the helpful feature.

Once iOS 16.4 does arrive, Voice Isolation can be activated by swiping down the top right of the screen (to access the Control Center), tapping Mic Mode, then Voice Isolation. Thankfully, the feature will remain active for future calls, so you won’t need to repeat the above process every time.

Voice Isolation can be activated via the Control Center during a phone call (Image credit: Future / Apple)

Other features expected to arrive with iOS 16.4 include push notifications for web apps, a ton of new emojis, an improved Podcasts app and bug fixes for Apple HomeKit. We’ve rounded up five super-useful features coming to your iPhone in iOS 16.4 in a separate article, so head there for a more detailed breakdown.

If you haven’t yet updated your iPhone to the latest version of iOS, read our guide on how to update your iPhone to iOS 16. Once you’ve done that, check our tips on how to create the best iOS 16 Lock Screen for your iPhone.