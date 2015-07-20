Instagram web update makes searching for selfies a cinch

Instagram has long been a mobile first experience putting the web experience off to the wayside in favor of robust smartphone apps.

Now the photo-sharing app is finally taking steps to improve the experience on the web by adding search functionality. This allows users to search for hashtags, profiles and locations on Instagram's official website.

Aside from enabling simple search, can also look for images by exploring geotags and hashtags such as El Capitan and #Pluto. Each of these popular search terms will have a landing page full of associated images and top posts with the most likes and comments.

The new search features should look very familiar to existing Instagram users as the Facebook-owned company overhauled searching in app, which included making it easier to spot what's trending in the discovery section.

The new web search feature is available on Instagram starting today, although it seems to be slowly rolling out for all users.

Via Mashable