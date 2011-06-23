Pottermore - glorified Harry Potter ebook store revealed

JK Rowling has revealed her next big thing in the Harry Potter world – Pottermore, an interactive site which will eventually become a portal for all Potter ebooks.

Instead of going down the route of putting e-books in the Amazon Kindle store – or any other e-book store – Rowling is going out on her own and publishing the e-books through her own portal.

The ebook part of the site doesn't go live until 1 October, where the shop will be open for fans to purchase audio and ebooks of the first book in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

The Chamber of Secrets will be available in 2012 and the other books further down the line.

The good thing about the ebooks is that they will be DRM-free, so you can read them on as many devices as you like.

Potter, more Potter

Pottermore isn't just an e-book store, however, it has been built as an extension of the whole Potter franchise.

Rowling has written more than 18,000 words for the site, focusing on various bits of the series, and the site will offer a virtual tour through the Potter world.

The site is set to go live 31 July and will be made accessible to 1 million people who find a Magical Quill in an online treasure hunt.

If you can't be bothered with such nonsense, then the site will be available to all as of 1 October.

Rowling is describing the new site as a way of giving something back to fans, telling journalists that the online experience has been kept free for all to enjoy.

Don't take our word for it, Rowling herself has graced a YouTube video to explain all.

Via Wired.co.uk