A trick is something a whore does for money, kids

Rejoice rejoice, for the UK will be getting the new series of Arrested Development in 2013 thanks to Netflix.

You won't be able to catch up with the Bluth family anywhere else as Netflix's deal with Twentieth Century Fox for the new episodes is an exclusive one, mirroring its US site.

The streaming service already plays host to the first three seasons of the Bluths' shenanigans and the fourth will land in early 2013.

There's always money in the banana stand

Netflix is obviously feeling in the family way, as it has also nabbed some seasons of the excellent Modern Family as well as the fantasy-football-focussed The League, which Netflix describes as "outrageously funny".

Also on the Netflix books now are the US-remake of The Killing and Lie to Me starring Tim Roth.

The Fox-based retaliation comes not long after nemesis Lovefilm announced an exclusive second-pay-window deal for the studio's films.

But while it's lovely to see so many excellent television series making it to Netflix, the streaming service's film line-up still leaves plenty to be desired.