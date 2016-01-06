Netflix is now available in every country - well, almost

Netflix CEO and Co-founder Reed Hastings announced that Netflix switched 'on' in many new countries for the first time today. This brings the total number of countries served by the video streaming service to over 190.

While that sure is a lot of countries, Netflix still isn't currently available in China, though it is continuing to look for ways to introduce the service to that region. On the other hand, North Korea, Crimea and Syria represent the few Netflix hold-outs remaining. C'mon, these people deserve to see Jessica Jones and the Wet Hot American Summer revival series, too.

Hastings pumped the CES presentation full of impressive statistics, like that Netflix has stacked a 50% increase in viewership year-over-year. Also, the company plans to blow 2015's series and movie offering out of the water with a whopping 600 hours of new original content incoming in 2016. But none were more impactful than when Hastings drilled in the point that Netflix has done more than just offer more content for viewers to tune into, it also lets them watch it on their own schedule.

And now, Netflix is bringing that convenience to more countries than ever.

With a little help from my friends

To assist with its ambitious global expansion, LG is offering a hand to help introduce the Netflix to these new regions, particularly in Asia, the Middle East and Europe via a prepaid access method to the video streaming service.

We're currently not sure if this partnership will expand into Smart TV integration, or something of the like. But LG's global brand recognition is sure to help Netflix establish itself on firm ground within these new territories.